US, UK And European Officials Call For Navalny's Release, Threaten 'possible Sanctions'

US, EU and the UK have toughened their stance, pressurising the Russian government to release the detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny on January 17. Navalny was nabbed from the airport terminal 'immediately' on his return to Moscow. European countries, British diplomats and the United States' key political representatives called Kremlin critic’s detention 'appalling' and 'unacceptable' demanding that the 44-year-old, who recovered at a military hospital in Germany from Novichok toxin agent, must be set free. Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said the anti-corruption campaigner had breached parole terms of a suspended sentence from the 2014 embezzlement conviction and will be for up to 3.5 years.

Lithuania’s foreign ministry fired a tweet, stating that the European countries will “immediately raise issues concerning the EU’s possible response to the detention and persecution of Navalny, and new sanctions" against Russia. "It seems that Navalny, who dared to challenge the government, has made another most unfortunate mistake. He has survived," Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Head of the legal department of Navalny's anti-corruption organisation FBK, Vyacheslav Gimadi, said: "A de facto emergency court-tribunal was created at the Department of Internal Affairs. Outside the court, outside the procedure, an unforeseen measure". The firm added that it was an attempt by Putin's ruling party to overthrow Navalny from campaigning ahead of critical parliamentary elections scheduled for September. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted that the "detainment of Alexey Navalny is unacceptable".

#Zakharova: I would like to say the following to @jakejsullivan & other foreign public figures who are rushing to post comments: Have respect for international law, do not interfere with national law of sovereign countries, deal with your domestic problems https://t.co/O88DnqqWSl https://t.co/cDjZD995as pic.twitter.com/rGmu0AEwOb — MFA Russia ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡º (@mfa_russia) January 17, 2021

ðŸ“„ Press-Release of the Moscow Directorate of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.@FSIN_Russia has registered multiple violations of the probation terms by Mr. Alexey Navalny during the year 2020.



ðŸ”—https://t.co/K1oeUuYroV pic.twitter.com/O3Uhqla1Vq — MFA Russia ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡º (@mfa_russia) January 17, 2021

Discussion on 'possible sanctions'

Germany's Foreign minister, Heiko Maas, echoed the calls for Navalny's release saying: "It’s completely incomprehensible that he was arrested immediately after his arrival by the Russian authorities. Russia is, through its own constitution and through its international obligations bound to the principle of the rule of law and the protection of civil rights. These principles must of course apply to Alexei Navalny, too. He should be released immediately". UK's foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, meanwhile, warned Russia to free the detained Kremlin critic, renewing his concerns about Russia's alleged use of Soviet-era nerve agent against Navalny as he tweeted, "Rather than persecuting Mr. Navalny, Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil."

EU leaders had sanctioned at least six Russian officials, allegedly for Russia's use of chemical weaponry to attack Navalny on board a flight during his campaign visit to Siberia. Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister condemned Navalny's arrest saying: “A quick and unequivocal response at EU level is essential. Respecting citizens’ rights is the basis of democracy". Meanwhile, Tomas Petricek, foreign minister of the Czech Republic, accused Russia of "violating international human rights laws" as he threatened that he would “propose a discussion on possible sanctions” at a meeting of EU ministers.

