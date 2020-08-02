Russia Officials Planning Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 In October: Reports

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, Russia’s health officials are preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the virus in October.

According to international media reports, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the Gamaleya Institute, which is a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and was preparing the paperwork to register it.

While he was quoted saying that doctors and teachers would be the first to get the vaccine shot, the Russian minister also informed that the country was preparing for wider vaccinations in October.

As per reports, Russia’s first potential COVID-19 vaccine is all set to be approved by regulators later this month. However, with a fast-track approach, several international experts have raised questions if Moscow is putting national prestige before science and safety.

Last week, leading infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly said that he hoped Russia and China were actually testing the vaccine before administering them.

The Gamaleya Institute has been working on the adenovirus-based vaccine. As per reports, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev linked Russia’s success in developing a COVID-19 vaccine to the Soviet union’s 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, which was the world’s first satellite.

Russia accused of stealing information

Meanwhile, last month the United States, United Kingdom and Canada security services accused Russia of targeting various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published an advisory on July 16, detailing tactics and techniques of a hacker group commonly known as ‘APT29’, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’. The British government said that experts at NCSC are almost certain that APT29, which has targeted medical research and development organisations, is a part of the Russian Intelligence Services.

However, the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin was reported to have rubbished the accusations and said that the alleged link between hacker group APT29 and Russian intelligence services made “no sense”.

(Image Credits: AP)

