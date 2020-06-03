Russia Positive On Expanding G7, But Says It Might Not Mean 'true Representation'

Russia, on Tuesday, stated that including the country in G-7 does not mean that there will be equal participation and that ideas cannot be implemented without China also a part of the process. The developments came days after President Trump said that he is looking to expand the G7 countries.

Russia says inclusion does not mean true representation

💬We currently have an efficient, tried and tested format, #G20, which includes #G7, #BRICS and other leading centres of economic growth and political influence of the entire world, not just one part of it.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "Idea of an expanded G7 summit is in general a step in the right direction but doesn't really mean a true representation. For instance, it's obvious that it's hardly possible to implement serious global initiatives without China. We currently have an efficient, tried and tested format, G20, which includes G7, BRICS and other leading centres of economic growth and political influence of the entire world, not just one part of it."

Trump's G7 idea

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump on Sunday postponed the G7 meeting and called for an expansion of the group's membership. Trump demanded the inclusion of India as well as Russia. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 2019 G7 Summit in France despite not being a member after a personal invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia - a former member - was suspended from the group in 2014 over Moscow's seizure of Crimea.

Trump has accused the current members of not properly representing the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and other issues taking place in the world. Apart from India and Russia, the US president also singled out Australia, South Korea as possible additions to the G7 group.

Trump for the past one week, has been suggesting that it be held in person at Camp David. "The President wants to see this (G7) take place," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday during a news conference here.

"As America reopens, as we try to approach a place of normalcy where people go back to work, where people do recreational activities but socially distant while they do it, the President thinks no greater example of reopening in this transition to greatness would be the G7, and G7 happening here and happening probably more towards the end of June," McEnany said.

