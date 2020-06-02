Canada's Justin Trudeau Rejects Donald Trump's Demand To Invite Russia For G7 Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Russia will not be included in the upcoming meeting of Group of seven nations (G-7), days after the US President Donald Trump revealed that he has plans to invite Russia. Trudeau noted Russia was excluded from the group after it annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, adding that Vladimir Putin-led country continuous to disrespect international rules.

“Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and why it will continue to remain out,” Trudeau said.

Trump, on the other hand, not only stated his wish to invite Russia but also declared that he will postpone the meet if his demand to expand the membership of G-7 is not discussed by the existing member nations. Russia - a former member - was suspended from the group in 2014 over Moscow's seizure of Crimea.

Trump wants expansion of G-7, bats for India's membership

Terming the G-7 as 'outdated', Donald Trump on Sunday had postponed said meeting and called for an expansion of the group's membership. Trump demanded the inclusion of India as well as Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 2019 G7 Summit in France despite not being a member after a personal invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump has accused the current members of not properly representing the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and other issues taking place in the world. Apart from India and Russia, the US president also singled out Australia, South Korea as possible additions to the G7 group.

What is the G7 Summit?

Often being looked at as the grouping of 'rich countries,' the G7 Summit includes the seven countries that are considered the most developed & industrialised economies of the world, for them to discuss economic policies. The grouping that was created in 1975 first included six countries, with Canada joining a year later. The grouping also included Russia, but it was suspended in 2014. The current G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The US currently holds the annual presidency of G7 countries.

'In-person G7 summit'

Issuing a statement on the summit, the White House had said that President Donald Trump believes that there is 'no greater example' of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 summit in America near the end of June. Trump has even suggested that it be held in person at Camp David. This 'change in mind' came even as in March the US president cancelled the physical meet of the G7 and held the very first virtual 'emergency meet.'

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump had tweeted. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already rejected Trump's invite.

