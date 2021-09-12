Russia Puts Onus On US, Says Their Military Efforts In Afghanistan 'turned To Dust'

A top Russian security official recently slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the US drawdown from Afghanistan. In an op-ed for Gazeta.Ru news, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the system that the United States established in the war-torn country could not survive without their support and American military construction efforts turned to dust after their withdrawal from the troubled nation. Medvedev added that the US failed in trying to provide military support to the previously established Afghan regime.

“The Pentagon created the Afghan National Security Forces from scratch, trained and armed them. However, the developments of recent months made it clear that they were unable to exist without US support," Medvedev was quoted by TASS news agency.

Further, Medvedev went on to attack the Biden administration and said that Afghan forces showed no wish to fight without their sponsors. He added that they “meekly gave up” Afghanistan’s provinces and even left the country’s capital without a fight. Medvedev said that all US military construction efforts in the troubled nation “turned to dust literally in an instant”.

The top Russian official stressed that the American military presence in Afghanistan has led to catastrophic consequences including numerous terror attacks and a “drug threat” for the entire world. Medvedev added that a “huge number of terror attacks, the country's population that lost hope for a peaceful future, the drug threat on a global scale, the destruction of the country's socio-economic sphere and political system, hundreds of American soldiers killed and servicemen of other countries perished”.

It is worth mentioning that US' role in Afghanistan has come under scanner after the Taliban’s violent takeover of Kabul. Last week, General Mark Milley, who is the chairman of the Joint Chief’s of Staff, had also said that the “collapse” of the Afghan army, in the face of Taliban offensive, happened at a much faster rate. He added that it was “very unexpected by pretty much everybody”.

Russia reinforces military base

Meanwhile, as tension in Central Asia continues to exacerbate, the Russian Federation has reinforced its military bases in Tajikistan with new machine guns. According to a report by The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” recently entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base. Notably, the arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armoured targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin previously touted talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders.

(With inputs from ANI)



