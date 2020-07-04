Russia Records 6,632 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

On July 3, Russia reported 6,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus surging the overall nationwide tally of infections to 674,515. With 168 lives claimed by COVID-19 disease so far, the death toll in the country stood at 10,027, according to the global tally. However, the critics accused Russia of downplaying the scale of impact of coronavirus as the fatalities in the third worst-hit country with under-resourced healthcare system were registered lower than that of the European nations and the US.

With a rapid surge of the disease nationwide, Russia initiated the clinical trials of a vaccine to combat the looming health crisis as early as last month. Country's health ministry said in a statement that at least two forms of the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya research institute — liquid and powder for injections — commenced its trials on two separate groups of volunteers that contained 38 people each. Meanwhile, the government in Russia reopened the cafes and restaurants, museums and zoos, and most outdoor premises to the public despite the tremendous rise in the infections, according to reports.

Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, was quoted saying at the press conference that the Russian administration was suspending the confinement measures and the lockdown, which was imposed in March, in order to revive the economy. In further announcements, Russia allowed dental clinics to resume providing non-urgent treatment. Additionally, the kindergartens, gyms, and the indoor spaces of cafes, and restaurants were also asked to start operations on June 24. In a state televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was “emerging” out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia 'getting out of COVID-19 situation'

Further, launching an attack on the US, Putin was reported saying that the United States was struggling with the pandemic because it had a “fragmented government system”. Speaking to the state broadcasters, Putin said, “We are working quite steadily and getting out of this situation with the coronavirus confidently, with minimal losses. In the US, this is not happening.” Further, he added, "I doubt that someone somewhere in the government or in the regions suddenly said, we will not do what the government says or the president says. We consider this inappropriate.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

(Image credit: AP)