India Briefs US, France, Germany, Russia And Japan On LAC Standoff With China

As PM Modi declared that the world is uniting against 'expansionism', sources report on Friday, that India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has briefed US, France, Germany, Russia and Japan on the situation at Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and India's efforts for a peaceful resolution. Sources state that these talks have been held over the past week, while India-China held military-level talks in Chushul at LAC's Moldo. Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki too confirmed the talks with India and opposed 'any unilateral attempts to change the status quo'.

Had a good talk with FS Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo. — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) July 3, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has acknowledged India's efforts to maintain peace at the border and has slammed China's 'illegal claims to more territory'. On June 20, referring to the Galwan clashes, he said, "The PLA has escalated border tensions – we see it today in India, the world’s most populous democracy". Russia, on the other hand, has ruled any intervention in the current standoff between India and China - maintaining that the two can solve problems on their own. Most global powers have expressed their condolences to India on the 20 soldiers' martyrdom.

In a sudden visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Eastern Ladakh area on Friday. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).

Russia rules out intervention in LAC faceoff, says India and China 'don't need help'

The third meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 emphasised on 'expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation'. In the previous talks between the two sides, India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. In diplomatic talks too between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides have maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner and India and China shall hold more meetings to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

