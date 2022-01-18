Russia Refutes Claims Of Evacuating Diplomats From Ukraine; 'working As Usual'

Reacting to a recent article published by New York Times, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that the Russian Embassy in Ukraine was working normally with all its staff, ANI reported citing news agency Sputnik. "The Russian Embassy in Kyiv is working as per normal," the ministry told reporters. According to a recent report by NYT, the media outlet said that a senior Russian official told the diplomats to vacate the Embassy in Kyiv. As per the information shared by the Russian official to NYT, the country started "thinning out" its embassy in Kyiv on January 5. As of now, the official said at least 18 individuals, mostly including children and spouses of Russian diplomats, boarded buses heading to Russia.

The report cited the ongoing tension between Ukraine, Russia and the United States as the main reason behind Russia's order to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv. According to the US intelligence reports, over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" this year-- a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on multiple occasions. While speaking to media persons on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the US claim as total disinformation.

Lavrov said the country sought a written reply from the US and its allies to ensure a guarantee that NATO will not embrace any ex-Soviet nations, including Ukraine its weapons there. Meanwhile, while speaking about the recent order, the US official said they expect in the next few days, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine would evacuate at least 30 more people from Kyiv. The US officials claimed that diplomats at two other Russian consulates were also instructed to leave Ukraine as well.

Joe Biden, Putin's telephonic conversation

It is worth mentioning Biden and Putin in December 2021 held a 30-minute telephonic conversation over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. According to the statement released by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Phone Call, two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. During the conversation, President Biden warned his Russian counterpart of imposing sanctions if he tried to invade or destabilise the incumbent Ukraine government. Replying to President Biden, Putin said such a move by the United States could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

(With inputs from ANI)