Russia Releases First Batch Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik V' For Public Use

Russian authorities have released the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' for the use of general public hoping that majority of Russians would be vaccinated against the deadly virus within months. The vaccine which was jointly developed by the government and Gamaleya institute was publically revealed on August 12. Despite being in the third phase of the trial, the production of the vaccine was started soon thereafter.

A statement released by the Russian Health ministry stated that regional deliveries of the vaccine has been planned in the nearest future. The vaccine has developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Meanwhile, speaking to international media reporters, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope that the majority of capital's residents would be vaccinated in the coming months.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation," the ministry said in a statement.

Read: COVID-19: Clinical Trials Of Sputnik-V To Commence In India, Other Countries This Month

Read: Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 4,891 As Russia Tests 'Sputnik V' Vaccine

Clinical trials in India

This comes as CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, on Spetember 7, confirmed that clinical trials of Sputnik V - Russia's COVID vaccine - will be held in September across India and other countries. Apart from India, clinical trials will also be held in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, and Brazil. Earlier, the RDIF had also affirmed that it is in close dialogue with the Indian government to manufacture the vaccine at a large level.

"The post-registration studies involving more than 40,000 people started in Russia on August 26, before AstraZeneca has started its Phase 3 trial in the US with 30,000 participants. Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, India, and Brazil will begin this month. The preliminary results of the Phase 3 trial will be published in October-November 2020," ANI quoted the RDIF CEO.

Read: Subramanian Swamy Questions EAM Jaishankar's Scheduled Meeting With Chinese FM In Moscow

Read: Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 4,891 As Russia Tests 'Sputnik V' Vaccine