Russia Reports 2,186 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Toll

Russia on April 12 reported the 2,186 new coronavirus cases marking the largest jump since the outbreak first began in January. As of now, Russia has reported 15,770 cases of COVID-19 infection and over 130 people have died. This comes as the country’s coronavirus related deaths rose by 24 in the previous 24 hours

Crisis in Russia worsens

As per reports, Moscow is the worst affected region in the country and many other regions of Russia have recently entered into their second week of a partial lockdown. Residents of Moscow have been told to remain at home and step out only for essential work such as a trip to the market or for urgent medical care. According to reports, Russia has recorded fewer cases of coronavirus infection than many other western European countries during the initial stages of the pandemic, but new cases began to spike in the country in April with Moscow as the epicentre.

Read: Russia Releases New Footage Of Crashed Polish Plane

Read: Russian Theatre Artists Give A Quarantine Twist To Ballet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Russian official earlier claimed that the situation in the country was under control and that there was nothing to worry about but reportedly their demeanour changed after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cast doubt on official figures. As per reports, Sobyanin has said that perhaps the real coronavirus situation in Russia was much worse than it seemed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly advised Russia’s regional governors to create their own plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis so that they are able to adjust the measures to local needs.

Siberian prison colony ablaze

In another news, one inmate was found dead at a Siberian prison colony where a fire that started amid unrest between prisoners and guards destroyed several buildings. The fire, which engulfed an area of about 30,000 square meters (300,000 square feet), broke out April 10 and was reported extinguished on April 11. Inmates at the maximum-security prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) east of Moscow clashed with guards, the cause of the unrest is unclear.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: Flowers Destroyed In Russia As Virus Hits Demand

Read: Inmate Found Dead After Russian Prison Fire, Unrest