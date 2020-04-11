Russian Theatre Artists Give A Quarantine Twist To Ballet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 

A few of Russian dancers from Mikhailovsky Theatre released a video of themselves performing "self-isolation ballet" at home to engage the fans online amid the coronavirus lockdown. The video was shared by Russia's oldest opera and ballet houses based in St. Petersburg on Instagram and Facebook.

The prominent ballet artists, Don Quixote and Giselle, filmed videos of themselves doing unique dance moves to cheer up people amid the pandemic scare. Several fans since then have taken to their social media imitating the dance in the odd spaces like the kitchens and living rooms.

Theatre's principal dancer, Ivan Vasiliev, told an international media outlet that the artists wanted to convey a message of positivity. He added that life was tough at the moment with people in the confinement, therefore, a good mood and a sense of humour could save the world.

In the videos shared online, the aspiring dancers can be seen using the dinner plates, spoons, saucepans, and other kitchen crockeries for the ballet performance. Some can be seen using brooms and other household objects as a prop for a dance partner.

Initiative to cheer the dancers

The original 3-minute video that inspired many to hone their dancing skills amid the lockdown has garnered over 30,000 views on Instagram and nearly 550 comments on Facebook. Several renowned dance theatres across Kremlin, including Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, have reportedly started streaming the ballet performances online.

As per reports, the theatre has said that the principal dancer Ivan Vasilyev took an initiative to reach out to the fans and the dancers despite being closed to the public due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In one of the videos, he can be seen lifting ballerina Maria Vinogradova across a living room as she carries a casserole. The performance has been recorded like a live show to cheer the online spectators. As of April, over 11,917 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Russia and at least 94 fatalities have been registered since the outbreak of the disease.

