Russia Reports More Than 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Soars To 6,87,862

Russia has reported at least 6611 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total confirmed cases to 687,862, the country's response centre reportedly said. As per the reports, the new cases were reported from all the 85 regions of the nation, and out of the 6611 new cases, 1907 were asymptomatic. Moscow recorded 685 new cases which is considered to be the highest daily count in Russia. In addition, the Moscow region recorded 292 cases, followed by 289 in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and 280 in St. Petersberg, as per reports.

3579 people discharged

Also within the last 24 hours, 3579 people have been reportedly discharged from hospitals and a total of 454329 recoveries have been recorded in the country. According to the reports, at least 135 people died in the last 24 hours taking its total death tally to 10296 people. With a rapid surge of the disease nationwide, Russia initiated the clinical trials of a vaccine to combat the looming health crisis as early as last month. Country's health ministry said in a statement that at least two forms of the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya research institute — liquid and powder for injections — commenced its trials on two separate groups of volunteers that contained 38 people each. Meanwhile, the government in Russia reopened the cafes and restaurants, museums and zoos, and most outdoor premises to the public despite the tremendous rise in the infections, according to reports.

Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, was quoted saying at the press conference that the Russian administration was suspending the confinement measures and the lockdown, which was imposed in March, in order to revive the economy. In further announcements, Russia allowed dental clinics to resume providing non-urgent treatment. Additionally, the kindergartens, gyms, and the indoor spaces of cafes, and restaurants were also asked to start operations on June 24. In a state televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was “emerging” out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: AP