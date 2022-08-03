Russia Says No Meeting Planned Between Putin & Jinping In Line With Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Amid fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a Russian spokesperson informed that there is no meeting scheduled between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Beijing is well aware that Russia supports the One China policy and China's deliberate actions to preserve and strengthen its sovereignty," Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on August 3.

"At present, no additional contacts are planned. Beijing is well aware that we support the One China policy, China's sovereignty, and support, of course, China's thoughtful and balanced steps to preserve and strengthen its sovereignty," Peskov told reporters.

Despite Beijing's objections, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on the night of August 2. The US Speaker's trip was the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to Taiwan in 25 years. Beijing had repeatedly warned the American side that if the trip happens, there will be repercussions and severe action will be taken and in retaliation to Pelosi's visit, China has announced a series of live fire military drills in regions surrounding Taiwan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, siding with China amid Beijing's strong rhetoric against the US over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, said that the US Speaker's visit reflects Washington's impunity to the rest of the world. Lavrov stated that there is no other reason for creating "such an annoyance almost out of nowhere," knowing full well what it means for the People's Republic of China.

Russia claims it has 'evidence' of US' involvement in Ukraine War

Russia claims that the US has been "directly involved" in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. According to a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's Chief Directorate of Intelligence admitted in an interview that the US was approving the target for US-made HIMARS used by Ukrainian troops. Skibitsky, according to Konashenkov, has admitted that Washington assisted Ukraine with rocket launches.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, Skibitsky admitted in an interview with The Telegraph that "consultations" were taking place between US and Ukrainian intelligence officials, allowing Washington to halt any potential attacks if they were unhappy with the intended target.

According to a statement released by the Russian Defense Minister, the ministry accused the US of being directly responsible for all Ukraine-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and infrastructure in Donbas and other regions, which he stressed resulted in civilian deaths. He claimed that HIMARS strikes on Novaya Kakhovka, Stakhanov, Krasniy Luch, the Olenivka detention facility, and dozens of other targets were planned by Ukraine and approved by Washington.

(Image: AP)