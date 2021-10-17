Russia Says Only Germany's Nod Required To Proceed With Nord 2 Gas Supply To Europe

The Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin indicated in an interview with the BBC that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany was just permission away from sending extra gas to Europe's fuel-strapped regions. Russia is awaiting approval from Germany to begin producing natural gas beneath the Baltic Sea, according to Andrei Kelin.

When asked if Russia would transport more gas west through Ukraine, Andrei Kelin responded that deliveries through that route had already surpassed contractual requirements by 10% and that any further increase would jeopardise the pipeline. He refuted suggestions that Russia was attempting to stifle gas flow through other pipelines in order to force Germany to approve Nord Stream 2. Any claims that Russia is using gas as a political weapon, he argued, are ludicrous.

Russia increases gas supply to help Europe cope with rising world costs

The envoy also said that Russia had increased gas supply to help Europe cope with rising world costs, but warned that if the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline is allowed, Russia might do even more. He also told the BBC that Russia had increased gas supply to Western Europe. According to him, they do not withhold anything for political purposes.

Andrei further said that Nord Stream 2 is ready to go and that he believes Germany would approve the new pipeline. The proposed 764-mile line, which bypasses Ukraine and flows across the Baltic Sea to Germany, has provoked resistance from the United States and many eastern European countries concerned about energy security and climate goals.

Andrei Kelin also stated that Nord Stream 2 will help bring more and cheaper gas to Western Europe. When asked if gas supplies will increase starting November 1 regardless of whether Nord Stream 2 is approved, Kelin answered that he just don't know. However, as he previously stated that they are currently increasing it by 15%, according to Express & Star. The Russian ambassador also stated that BBC news correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who was expelled from Russia earlier this year, can return if Russian journalists are allowed permits to work in the UK.

Image: Twitter/@NS2Watch, AP