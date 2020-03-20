Russia Starts Testing Coronavirus Vaccines As Cases Continue To Rise

As the world is racing to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has launched tests of a potential vaccine. According to Russian state news agency, the watchdog’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms.

Rospotrebnadzor reportedly said that it is necessary to carry out Vivo tests on sensitive laboratory animals. The scientists have developed the vaccine based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu and tests will determine dose, frequency and methods of application.

Researchers have started developing a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has highlighted the first vaccine trial by the United States, just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared by China. Calling it an incredible achievement, he commended the researchers around the world who have come together to systemically evaluate experimental therapeutics.

There has been also fear of United States monopolising the vaccine after reports of US President Donald Trump wanting to get exclusive access to a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by a German biotech firm emerged. However, Germany’s Finance Minister Heiko Maas publicly denied any intention to sell the rights to coronavirus vaccine research.

'No exclusive rights'

Local media reports suggested that Trump had offered “a billion dollars” to secure exclusive rights over the research into a vaccine by German biotech firm CureVac. Speaking to a German media group Funke, the foreign minister said that the researchers play a leading role in drug and vaccine development and the administration cannot allow others to seek exclusive results.

The company, in a statement, abstained from commenting on “speculations” and rejected the “rumours” of acquisition saying it is focussed on the development of mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine to protect people worldwide. “Based on its inherent mode of action, CureVac sees mRNA as one of the most potent molecules to provide fast and efficient solutions in outbreak scenarios, such like the Coronavirus (sic),” the biotech firm.

