Coronavirus Vaccine: Hoffenheim Owner Rejects Donald Trump's Lucrative Privatization Offer

Football News

Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp's pharmaceutical company CureVac, recently rejected an offer from Donald Trump for exclusive rights to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp believes the Covid-19 vaccine could be available by Autumn. Hopp, who is the primary investor in the German pharmaceutical company CureVac, recently rejected an offer from US President Donald Trump for providing the United States with exclusive rights to the Covid-19 vaccine. The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Germany which has seen all major sporting events across the globe get cancelled.

Also Read: UEFA Demands £275 Million From Clubs To Postpone Euro 2020 To 2021: Report

Coronavirus pandemic: Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by Autumn says Hoffenheim Owner Dietmar Hopp

Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp believes that his company CureVac will be ready with the Covid-19 vaccine by Autumn. Hopp, speaking to Sport1, said that CureVac has been in the headlines during the battle against Coronavirus and have been developing a Covid-19 vaccine. When asked about when the Covid-19 vaccine would be available, the Hoffenheim owner said that it would depend on the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute. Hopp added that the Covid-19 vaccine has to be tested first with animals and then with human beings. However, he thinks it could be available in autumn at the time when possibly the next wave of Coronavirus infections will come.

Also Read: Tottenham's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary Continues Filming Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Dietmar Hopp rejects privatisation offer from Donald Trump

The Covid-19 vaccine has already stirred up controversy with many German media outlets reporting that US President Donald Trump is keen to secure many German scientists to work on the Coronavirus cure. It is reported that Donald Trump offered CureVac 'lots of money' to make the vaccine exclusively available to the people of the US. However, Hopp rejected the offer and said if the vaccine is successful and is made available, it will not be privatised and should be available on a wide scale. There have been more than 169,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with a death toll in excess of 6,500.

Also Read: Francisco Garcia, 21-year-old Spanish Football Coach Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Also Read: Cavani, Ibrahimovic Among Stars Facing Contract Dilemma Amid Coronavirus Crisis

First Published:
COMMENT
