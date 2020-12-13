Russia Threatens Retaliatory Response Against UK Sanctions Over Alleged Chechen Abuse

On December 12, Russia said that it will issue a "retaliatory response” to the UK sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Russia's Chechen Republic. Calling the UK’s sanctions as "groundless" and asserting that Russia reserved the right to retaliate, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kremlin was "perplexed" by the decision announced by the UK government on December 10. The UK sanctioned at least three Russian citizens and a Russian National Guard, and the Terek Special Rapid Response Unit due to alleged humanitarian crimes.

MFA spox #Zakharova: Fresh UK #sanctions against 3 Russian nationals show Britain is keen to go on with its confrontational course towards Russia. We reserve the right to respond. pic.twitter.com/9K9xYZTdb9 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 12, 2020

"Undoubtedly, this politically biased demarche will have a negative impact on Russian-UK interstate relations. Taking into account the principle of reciprocity, we reserve the right to take adequate retaliatory measures," Zakharova reportedly said. He added, that Moscow regards "this groundless decision as a clear demonstration of the unwillingness of the UK authorities to abandon their confrontational policies towards Russia." UK has recently adopted its own amended Magnitsky Act which was introduced by the US in 2012 to target foreign citizens and organisations in case they violated human rights.

Today on #HumanRightsDay, the UK sends a clear message to human rights violators by placing sanctions against those responsible for serious violations, such as torture & extra-judicial killings in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan. We will hold them to account. pic.twitter.com/yCtVjzmmYJ — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) December 10, 2020

To stop 'blood money laundering'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told UK press that the sanctions were imposed to stop the "blood money" laundering, warning that the UK will now bar entry to any individuals worldwide who are accused of human rights violations. Raab reportedly warned that the individuals can’t "set foot in this country" as the UK will seize their "blood-drenched ill-gotten gains" as he spoke in a live-streamed address.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that he regretted such "unfriendly" moves, adding that Russia will follow the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response to safeguard its national interest. A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told local media that the sanctions were imposed to stop violations and not to target any specific country.

(Image Credit: AP; With ANI Inputs)