Russia Threatens To Destroy NATO Satellites; US Expresses 'severe Concerns': Report

In the latest provocation in its standoff with Ukraine, Russia threatened that its new 'Star Warrior' technology can demolish NATO satellites, rendering the West's GPS-guided missiles unusable. Moscow's anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles have the capability to destroy 32 NATO satellites and blind all of their missiles, planes, and ships, including the ground forces, claimed Russian State TV on Monday, as reported by Daily Mail. Last week, the ASAT technology was tested on a decommissioned Soviet satellite, sending debris flying towards the International Space Station (ISS) and infuriating NASA and the US government. This was reportedly a warning shot to the West.

The ominous threat comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched around 94,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, raising worries of a three-pronged attack that would dwarf the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Meanwhile, the White House also expressed "severe concerns" about Moscow's military buildup along the border, including tanks and missile systems, as well as its continued threats to Kyiv. "We continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activity and strong rhetoric against Ukraine. We call on Moscow to deescalate tensions," President Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

US mulling to deploy weapons on border to help Ukraine

Meanwhile, dismissing reports that it was planning an invasion, the Kremlin's SVR foreign intelligence service has accused the US of inciting 'hysteria.' "The Americans are portraying a terrifying picture of hordes of Russian tanks rushing into Ukrainian cities, claiming to have 'reliable intelligence' about such Russian intentions," the SVR said in a statement as reported by the outlet. The report further stated that on Monday night (Nov 22), Joe Biden suggested deploying Javelin anti-tank missile launchers and Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine, as well as military trainers, to help the country's armed forces. The Javelin anti-tank missiles could be crucial in stopping Russian T-80 tanks, which have been dispatched to forward positions.

Earlier on November 12, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports claiming Russia's intentions to "invade Ukrainian territory." Terming those reports as "false" and "groundless," he blasted such outlets for attempting to stir up tensions between Russia and other countries, reported news agency Sputnik. Peskov had further said that Russian military movements on Russian soil should not be a source of concern for anyone and Moscow poses no threat to anyone.

(Image: AP)