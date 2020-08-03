Russia To Begin Mass Production Of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine In September

Russia aims to start mass production of potential coronavirus vaccine by September, especially of one developed at the Gamaleya institute in Moscow. According to reports, the vaccine developed at the institute is currently at an advanced stage and the authorities are planning to start mass production of it by next month. Moscow is also pushing ahead with several other prototypes and is aiming to produce millions of doses by next year. Russia's industry minister while talking to the press confirmed that the government is expecting to start mass production by September.

Read: Russia And Belarus At Odds After Minsk Detained 30 Men Suspected Mercenaries

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on August 1 said that the vaccine prepared at the Gamaleya institute successfully underwent advanced clinical trials and now the papers by the state are being readied to get it registered. As per reports, two more vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in Russia, while one will begin human testing within two months. Scientists in Russia have controversially claimed that they will be the first country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in the world, even comparing it with the space-race between the United States and USSR, when the latter sent the first satellite into space.

Read: US: Anthony Fauci Says Unlikely To Use Coronavirus Vaccines From Russia And China

Controversy surrounding vaccine

According to reports, researchers and scientists working on the vaccine at Gamaleya institute months ago injected the prototype into themselves, garnering criticism from the international health community for rushing human trials. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States have accused the Russian hacking group linked to the intelligence agency in the country of stealing important research papers related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Moscow, however, has denied all those allegations as 'propaganda'. Russia is currently the fourth-most affected country in the world due to SARS-CoV-2, after the US, Brazil, and India.

Read: Russia Officials Planning Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 In October: Reports

Read: Russia: Thousands Of People March In Khabarovsk For The Fourth Weekend In A Row

