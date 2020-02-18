Russia Mulls Over Proposal Of Making Ex-presidents Immune From Prosecution

Russia’s parliamentary working group is mulling over the proposal of making former Presidents immune from criminal prosecution, reported a state-run RIA news agency. The working group is assessing several proposals after President Vladimir Putin suggested sweeping constitutional reforms that would shift some powers away towards the parliament.

Pavel Krashennikov, the group's co-chair, reportedly confirmed that they have the proposal of former Presidents getting immunity from criminal prosecution. The working group comprises 75 politicians, legislators, scholars and public figures, approved after presidential instruction.

Krashennikov had earlier hinted that Russian Presidents could be made senators for life after the end of their term. The move will eventually shield them from criminal prosecution since the members of lower and upper houses are immune from it under the state law.

Proposal for 'Supreme Ruler'

Several other proposals have been put forward by the group including change in Putin’s job description from the head of the state to Supreme Ruler. The proposed changes will first be approved by the lower house in two further votes and then move to the upper house for its approval. It will be finally reviewed by regional parliaments and then signed by Putin.

Earlier on January 15, Putin had proposed sweeping constitutional changes during a presidential address to the Federal Assembly. Putin’s suggestions were followed by the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev from the Prime Minister’s post and of the Russian government.

“I truly believe that it is time to introduce certain changes to our country’s main law, changes that will directly guarantee the priority of the Russian Constitution in our legal framework,” said Putin during the address.

A day later, the Russian President held a meeting with members of the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution. After Putin signed the executive order on the changes to the composition of the Security Council of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, a lesser-known face, was appointed as the Prime Minister.

