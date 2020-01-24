Trump Made Vladimir Putin A 'religious Man', Jokes Democrat Adam Schiff

Representative Adam Schiff took a jibe at US President Donald Trump on the Senate floor during his impeachment trial on Thursday. Schiff during the impeachment trial reminded his colleagues of how in the past Putin had thanked God for the fact that Russia was not being accused of on election tampering anymore.

Humour on the senate floor

On Thursday, during the impeachment trial, Adam Schiff reminded his colleagues of how in November of last year Putin had claimed that he was very relieved that the US had finally stopped blaming Russia for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and were now accusing Ukraine.

Shiff on the floor of the Senate said that Putin thanked god that Russia was not being accused of meddling anymore in US elections and was instead blaming Ukraine. To this Schiff added that Donald Trump at least deserves credit for turning Vladimir Putin into 'a religious man'. Schiff's comments drew laughter from the Democratic side of the aisle but the humour was not shared on the Republican side.

After the laughter subsided Schiff added that he and his colleagues don't want an adversary like Vladimir Putin thanking god for the President of the United States. He believes that the Russians doesn't wish to see the US doing well. There were tons of reactions online about Schiff's comments about Putin becoming a religious man from social media users, take a look at some of them below.

“Well you gotta give Donald Trump credit for this: he has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin.”



— Adam Schiff



So damn good that the Senate couldn’t hold their laughter, muffled as it was.



*there is no better performer than this man. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) January 23, 2020

"He's made a religious man of Vladimir Putin"

I love @AdamSchiff.



Putin's Russia is America's enemy.



It certainly seems that some Republicans in the Senate & the House either don't get it or benefit from it. @SenateGOP need to pick a side - Now

America or Russia — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) January 23, 2020

Adam Schiff got a laugh out of the Senate when he mentioned Putin thanking God that Russia isn't being blamed for their 2016 election interference.



"Donald Trump made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin..." pic.twitter.com/XByBsmbWIB — Ms. Imani (@ImaniKushan) January 23, 2020



