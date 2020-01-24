The Debate
Trump Made Vladimir Putin A 'religious Man', Jokes Democrat Adam Schiff

Rest of the World News

US Democrat cracked a joke on how Trump has made Russian President a 'religious man' because he thanked god that Russia was no longer being blamed for meddling.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

Representative Adam Schiff took a jibe at US President Donald Trump on the Senate floor during his impeachment trial on Thursday. Schiff during the impeachment trial reminded his colleagues of how in the past Putin had thanked God for the fact that Russia was not being accused of on election tampering anymore.

Humour on the senate floor

On Thursday, during the impeachment trial, Adam Schiff reminded his colleagues of how in November of last year Putin had claimed that he was very relieved that the US had finally stopped blaming Russia for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and were now accusing Ukraine.

Shiff on the floor of the Senate said that Putin thanked god that Russia was not being accused of meddling anymore in US elections and was instead blaming Ukraine. To this Schiff added that Donald Trump at least deserves credit for turning Vladimir Putin into 'a religious man'. Schiff's comments drew laughter from the Democratic side of the aisle but the humour was not shared on the Republican side.

Read: Ivanka Trump Ignores Scribe's Question On US President's Impeachment; Video Goes Viral

Read: 'Would've Loved To Attend Impeachment Trial, Meet Greta Thunberg': Trump At Davos

After the laughter subsided Schiff added that he and his colleagues don't want an adversary like Vladimir Putin thanking god for the President of the United States. He believes that the Russians doesn't wish to see the US doing well. There were tons of reactions online about Schiff's comments about Putin becoming a religious man from social media users, take a look at some of them below.


Read: US Senators Put On 'Digital Detox' As Cellphones Prohibited During Impeachment Trial

Read: Impeachment Trial Not Ready For Broadcast Prime Time
 

Published:
COMMENT
