Soyuz Rocket Launch Today: Soyuz Set To Launch With FalconEye 2 Satellite

Arianespace is ready to launch its Soyuz rocket from its Guiana Space Center in French Guiana for the United Arab Emirates. The launch vehicle will lift off with the European-built military Falcon Eye 2 satellite which weighs around 2,623-pounds. The satellite will be carried inside the 13.4-foot-diameter nose cone of the Soyuz-2, which is a modern version of the Soyuz. Let us take a look at the Soyuz rocket launch time.

Rocket launch today

The Arianespace Soyuz rocket is scheduled to take off from the Guiana Space Center on December 2 at 8:33 PM EST, reported spaceflight now. The launch mission was originally set to take place earlier this year in March, however, it had to be delayed after the rocket was faced with some issues with the Fregat booster. The huge delay was also as a result of a temporary closure of the Kourou spaceport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the incident, the launch was moved to November 29, 2020, but it was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. On November 30, the lift-off was rescheduled to December 2 due to issues with data-reception.

This will be the third Soyuz flight of the year for the satellite launch company, which operates an entire family of launchers. This will also be its eighth major launch of 2020. It is also worth pointing out that Arianespace will have launched its 98th Earth observation satellite with a successful launch of the FalconEye.

The FalconEye is a revolutionary vision system that has been produced by Airbus Defence and Space. It is regarded as a technological breakthrough in the industry and offers amazing resolution optical capabilities among various features.

The Soyuz series is a successor of the Voskhod rocket. The Soyuz succeeded the Voskhod spacecraft and was originally built as part of the Soviet crew's lunar programs. The Soyuz succeeded the Voskhod spacecraft and was developed as part of the Soviet crewed lunar projects. The Soyuz spacecraft series was designed by Korolev Design Bureau during the 1960s for the Soviet space program.

Image credits: YouTube | Arianespace