Russia To Partially Reopen Its Borders As Country Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

Russian authorities have reportedly said that the country will partially reopen its borders as it eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia has reportedly said that travelling overseas for the purpose of work, studies and medical treatment will be entertained. According to the reports, he added that Russia will allow foreigners seeking medical assistance in the country. But as per reports, he did not give any further information about when the reopening of the borders will be effective.

Russia eases lockdown

Even with an increasing number of cases, the Russian authorities eased the strict lockdown that was imposed two months ago. While speaking at the daily coronavirus briefings, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the ‘clear and steady decrease’ in new cases was a clear sign that Russia could move into the next stage of lifting restrictions and reopening the country. Despite the rapid rise, he also added that the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions.

Russia is one of the worst-hit countries having more than 4,50,000 confirmed COVID cases and 5,000 deaths. Amid the outbreak, Putin recently also announced that the annual May 9 massive military parade will be held in June. The new date of June 24 marks the 75th year after the first victory parade in Red Square following Germany’s surrender to Soviet commanders on May 9. The parade is Russia’s most important holiday. Thousands of people gather in Moscow, including elderly veterans proudly wearing their medals. This year, the parade was supposed to highlight Russia’s exception role in history and on the world stage, however, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the country had to postpone the military parade.

(Image credit: AP)