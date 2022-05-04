Russia To Replace Ukrainian Control Systems In Rokot-M; Postpones Rocket Launch To 2024

Russian rocket developer, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, on Tuesday, May 3, stated that it is set for an inaugural launch of the Rokot-M carrier rocket in 2024. The descent will take place from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, about 800 km north of Moscow. It is Russia's largest missile testing and space launch site that was opened in 1957.

Speaking to Russia's TASS news agency, the CEO of Khrunichev Center, Alexey Varochko, said that the launch has been decided after settling "some issues regarding ground equipment." He added, "We also made a number of decisions concerning the control system, namely to ditch the current system, which is outdated, and to install the up-to-date equipment." Following the said developments, "we are planning to launch Rokot-M in 2024", he informed.

According to the source, Khrunichev Center will resume the production of #Rokot rockets based on the UR-100N (SS-19 Stiletto) ICBM without Ukrainian participation. The contract for the new Rokot-M between Khrunichev Center and Ministry of Defence has been already signed. pic.twitter.com/KVhBRGpel8 — Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) June 8, 2020

The new control system of Rokot-M to replace Ukrainian devices

It is pertinent to mention that the Rokot-M carrier rockets were scheduled to launch this year. "The first launch of the Rokot-M space rocket is planned for 2022. We consider the Rokot carrier as the optimal solution for launching low-orbit small and medium space vehicles into sun-synchronous and near-polar orbits," Varochko had said.

However, in 2018, Khrunichev Center said that it was working to develop new control systems to replace "outdated" Ukrainian systems that were installed in Rokot launch vehicles, TASS reported. Interestingly, the Rokot-M light carrier rocket is an output of the programme of re-making military hardware into civil devices. The carrier was made from Russia's RS-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The first such Rokot to launch from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in North Russia was in 2000. It was used to launch Gonets-M communications satellites and a military space vehicle into orbit from the Plesetsk spaceport on 27 December 2019. At least 30 such rockets have been produced by Khrunichev Center with the help of Ukrainian control systems.

However, in March last year, the Russian Department of Defense rebuffed plans to launch commercial satellites using the Rokot-M. Meanwhile, Russia has begun assembling the first flight model of the oxygen-hydrogen upper stage (KVTK) for the Angara launch vehicle. The production of which will begin in 2025.

(Image: @FronteraEspacial/Twitter)