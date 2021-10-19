Russia To Sponsor High-level Meeting Between Diplomats Of 10 Nations And Taliban: Reports

Amid deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan, Russia would sponsor a high-level meeting with the ten countries including the "top dignitaries" of the Taliban government on October 20. According to the reports of the news agency Sputnik, the meeting would be held in the "Moscow format". Notably, the "Moscow format" is the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India. It was introduced in 2017.

Moscow-format meet

The dignitaries would also discuss ongoing international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the already war-ravaged country."On October 20, Moscow will host the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. Representatives of 10 regional countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement, representing Afghanistan, plan to participate in the event. Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov will deliver an address to the participants of the meeting," Sputnik quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

"There are plans to discuss the prospects of military and political developments in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government. They will also touch upon consolidating the global community's effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. A joint statement is planned to be adopted following the meeting," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

While taking to the microblogging site, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, has confirmed the participation of the Taliban leaders in the upcoming meeting. "The Taliban delegation will be headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government," Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

As per the statement, the extremist group would negotiate with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest. Notably, on several occasions, the all-men government tried hard to negotiate with the international leaders including, the United Kingdom. It is worth mentioning when US Senate Bill proposed to impose sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and its supporters last month, the Afghan Interior Ministry appealed to Washington to engage with the Taliban via negotiations.

India confirms attendance for Moscow-format meeting

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. On Monday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said India has received an invitation and will be participating in it. It is worth mentioning that a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on 15 August, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/ANI