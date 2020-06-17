LAC Faceoff: Russia Welcomes Talks For De-escalation Between 'close Partners' India, China

Russia on Wednesday "welcomed" the consultations between military representatives of India and China, following the fatal clashes at Ladakh's Galwan Valley which claimed 20 lives on the Indian side.

"It has already been announced that the military representatives of India and China have made contact, they are discussing the situation, discussing measures to de-escalate it. We welcome this," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to reports, President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that both China and India are "very close partners" of Russia and "we are paying close attention to what is happening on the border."

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. The Indian Army has confirmed that 20 soldiers have died as a result of the faceoff.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

Reactions from other countries

Earlier in the day, the United States, European Union and Britain issued statements calling for easing of tensions between the two nuclear-armed Asian neighbours.

A British High Commission spokesperson said the reports on the faceoff are "concerning" and said the UK would "encourage China and India to engage in dialogue" on issues relating to the border and that "violence is in no-one’s interest".

The United States of America is 'closely monitoring' the situation following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully, officials said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control," a US State Department spokesperson said. "We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families," the official said.

"Both India and China have expressed their desires to de-escalate and the US supports a peaceful resolution of the current situation. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the situation along the India-China border," the official added.

The European Union on Wednesday urged India and China to "show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation" following fatal clashes between the two militaries in the high altitude Galwan Valley in Ladakh. A senior EU diplomat said dialogue between the two countries is "crucial for building trust and reaching a peaceful solution" even as tensions remain elevated.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the LAC and urged both sides to exercise “maximum restraint,” his spokesperson had said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation,” Eri Kaneko, the Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said.

