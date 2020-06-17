UK HC Issues First Statement On 'concerning Reports' Of Violent India-China LAC Clash

The British High Commission issued its first response to the clash between Indian Armed Forces and the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15, asking India and China to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Clearly these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border – violence is in no-one’s interest", a British High Commission spokesperson said.

UN responds to faceoff

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urged both sides to exercise "maximum restraint".

"We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation," said Eri Kaneko, Associate Spokesperson of UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Kaneko made the comments at the daily press briefing while responding to a question on the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley amid escalating tensions at the LAC.

US issues first statement

The United States of America is 'closely monitoring' the situation following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully, officials said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control," a State Department spokesperson said. "We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families," the official said.

"Both India and China have expressed their desires to de-escalate and the US supports a peaceful resolution of the current situation. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the situation along the India-China border," the official added.

Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. 43 casualties, including dead and injured, have also been estimated from the Chinese side, according to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

