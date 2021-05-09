Russia Will 'firmly' Defend National Interests, Says Vladimir Putin On WWII Victory Day

Russia will "firmly" defend its national interests said President Vladimir Putin during the military parade in honour of the 76th anniversary of victory in World War II. While speaking at Red Square in Moscow, Putin warned that Nazi beliefs remain strong, state-run agency RIA Novosti reported. He also decried the "attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands lies the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people."

"Unfortunately, many of the ideologies of the Nazis, those who were obsessed with the delusional theory of their exclusiveness, are again trying to be put into service," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

As per the reports by RIA Novosti, Putin also denounced the return of "Russophobia" while he addressed thousands of soldiers and veterans during the annual military parade on May 9. He said that there is no forgiveness for those who implement "aggressive plans, anti-Semitism and Russophobia". The state-run agency reported that more than 12 thousand military personnel, over 190 units of military equipment and 76 helicopters and aircraft were part of the parade.

"Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we will firmly defend our national interests to ensure the safety of our people," Putin said.

"Almost a century separates us from the events when in the center of Europe a monstrous Nazi beast became impudent and gained predatory strength. Slogans of racial and national superiority, anti-Semitism and Russophobia sounded more and more cynical," Putin said.

"The war brought so many unbearable trials, grief and tears that it is impossible to forget it. And there is no forgiveness and excuse for those who again contemplate aggressive plans," Putin added.

"Gatherings of unbeaten punishers, their followers, attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people," said Putin

'Unbeaten punishers'

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Putin, explained what the Russian leader meant by "unbeaten punishers". Peskov noted that neo-Nazis "raise their heads" in European countries, while he was on the air of the radio station Moscow speaking. He also noted that in some countries manifestations of neo-Nazism "are quite obvious".

"The Soviet people kept their sacred oath, defended the homeland and freed the countries of Europe from the black plague," Putin added.

As per RIA Novosti, Putin arrived at the stands on Red Square, accompanied by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and shook hands with the veterans. The anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat, which Russia calls Victory Day, is the country’s most significant secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army’s military feats and the vast suffering of civilians. About 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians are estimated to have died in the war.

UN marks remembrance of WWII victims

The United Nations on May 8, marked the official remembrance of the tens of millions of civilians and armed forces soldiers who died during the Second World War (WWII) between 1939 and 1945. It also traced back to the history that led to the establishment of the United Nations after the resolution 59/26 of 22 November 2004 was created. The UN General Assembly declared 8–9 May a day to commemorate the fallen lives of remembrance and reconciliation. The agency invited all member states, organizations of the United Nations System, non-governmental organizations, and individuals the said days in order to pay tribute to all victims of WWII.

IMAGE: AP