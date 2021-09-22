Last Updated:

Russian An-26 Plane With Six Crew Members Goes Off Radar In Khabarovsk Region, Searches On

In a major development, an Antonov-26 plane with six crew members on-board has disappeared from the radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Russian An-26 Plane

Image: AP/Representative Image


In a major development, an Antonov-26 plane with six people on board has disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region. Russian media quoted a defence spokesperson for emergency services who informed that the An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres South-West of Khabarovsk. The spokesperson also revealed that the preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred due to bad weather. 

Following the disappearance, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.

On July 16, a Russian An-28 passenger plane with 17 on board went missing. The flight slipped off the radar in the Siberian region of Tomsk. Authorities had opened an investigation and were looking at three possible causes of the crash — weather, equipment malfunction, or pilot error. 

READ | Embassy of India in Russia condemns University attack, confirms safety of Indian students

Later, the plane was traced, with the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations stating that the Antonov An 28-passenger plane made a hard landing in Siberia. Reports had suggested that the authorities said there were survivors among the 17 persons onboard, however, the numbers remained unknown.

READ | Russia: Video shows black-clad gunman open fire inside Perm University

(Image: AP/Representative Image)

READ | India participates in 6th edition of SCO Peace Mission at Russia with China, Pakistan
READ | Russia election: Pro-Putin party retains power amid alleged widespread violations
Tags: Russian An-26 Plane, Khabarovsk, Mi-8 helicopter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND