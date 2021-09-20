Russia: Video Shows Black-clad Gunman Open Fire Inside Perm University

Six people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday. In the incident which took place at Perm State University, 28 people were also wounded. The suspect was arrested after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police.

In new footage coming from the university, a black-clad, helmeted man can be seen entering the college campus with a long-barrel weapon. As he enters the university, people are seen running inside the campus.

In the hustle that followed, a person gets injured by a bullet. When the gunman enters the campus, he shoots the wounded person. Another footage shows students leaving the building by jumping through the windows.

Russia University Shooting

The incident occurred at 06:00 GMT at Perm University, located 700 miles (1,100 kilometres) east of Moscow, in the Urals. Initially, eight people were reported dead, according to investigators, but they revised the death toll to six.

According to the Interior Ministry, traffic police united reached the scene first and the shooter opened fire on them. He was injured when cops returned fire and then was disarmed. He was reportedly using a shotgun. While firearms laws are strict in Russia, many citizens obtain permits for hunting weapons.

At the time of the incident, around 3,000 were present on campus. Of the 28 injured, 19 of them received gunshot injuries. "Some of them have been hospitalised with injuries of varying severity," it said in a statement.

This is the second such incident in Russia this year. In May, a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a school in Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers. The suspect attacked with a registered firearm. Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would review the gun control laws.