Russian Army To Conduct 9 International Military Drills In 2023, India Included In Agenda

The Defense Ministry of Russia announced that the Russian Army will hold around nine international military exercises in 2023. In the midst of the growing Russia-Ukraine war, the Defense Ministry made this announcement on Sunday. According to Sputnik, the Ministry also noted that in addition to nine international military exercises, Russia would also hold around eight bilateral activities, which are going to be held at the training grounds of the Russian military district.

In an effort to boost international military cooperation in the New Year, the Ministry stated, “As part of international military cooperation, in 2023 it is planned to conduct joint exercises with units of the ground forces of the Russian armed forces and units of the national armies of foreign states.”

The Ministry then went on to add that “outside Russia, a joint exercise of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeping contingents ‘Indestructible Brotherhood-2023’ will be held on the territory of Armenia”. The joint exercises will also include Russian-Indian multi-service force drills named Indra-2023 drills. Some of the other international military exercises will include, joint military anti-terrorist command and staff exercises with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the joint Russian-Laotian military exercise, along with 2023 joint military drills in the Central Asian Region.

Exercises will focus on peacekeeping and combating terrorism: Defence Ministry

Through these joint military deals, Russia aims to destroy the presence of illegal armed groups in the region. The Ministry also stated that Moscow will be looking at ways to combat terrorism through these joint military deals. The Ministry asserted, “All the exercises will be focused on peacekeeping and combating terrorism”. Moscow aims to conduct joint drills with countries like India, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Algeria. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues in full swing, it will be interesting to see how the Western world will react to the news.