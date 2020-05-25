Russian Artist Makes Face Masks For Insects To Save Them From Coronavirus Pandemic

In a bizarre incident, a Russian artist named Anatoly Konenko did a wonderful task to stitch masks for insects to protect them from coronavirus pandemic. Konenko reportedly told the media that the world is going through its difficult time and we must understand that it is necessary to save insects and animals also. According to the reports, the artists used insects that were found dead in the streets of the Russian city of Omsk as models for his new masks collection.

Tiny masks for insects

Konenko by holding a very tiny mask reportedly said that it is a very comfortable mask. He added that he has created masks for grasshopper, a wasp, a dragonfly, a buck, and a crab. He further added that he will be making masks for even smaller insects like mosquitoes in the near future.

Animals follow social distancing

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, maintaining social distance has been one of the most touted methods to prevent the contraction of COVID-19 disease. While lockdowns have been imposed across the world, a new study has revealed that animals have long followed a physical distance when it comes to microorganisms found in their gut. According to researchers at UTSA, they have unveiled evidence that proves that monkeys living in the wild have also followed the basic rules of genetics, diet, social groupings based on the microbes found inside an animal’s gut.

Eva Wikberg, an assistant professor in Department of Anthropology at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and who reportedly also studies the interaction between ecology, behaviour and genetics in primates has said that the transmission in monkeys runs parallel to the current situation of the global health crisis and the understanding of social distancing. The findings of the study were published in the May issue of the Journal Animal Behaviour.

"Social microbial transmission among monkeys can help inform us about how diseases spread. This has parallels to our current situation in which we are trying to understand how social distancing during the COVID 19 pandemic and future disease outbreaks may influence disease transmission," said Wikberg.

