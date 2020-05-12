From Growing Vegetables & Gardening To Loving Animals, Dharmendra Enjoying Village Life

Amid the lockdown, one has been able to see the visuals of some of the celebrity farmhouses. Salman Khan is currently living at his farmhouse, and not just the presence of numerous stars there, but even shootings of songs have been making headlines. Prakash Raj too helped people by hosting some at his farm during the lockdown and getting emotional while sending them back.

However, a star who has been sharing moments of the farm life even before the lockdown has been Dharmendra. Not much has changed for the veteran in recent days and the routine seems to be the same.

The actor has been enjoying his time, by farming, gardening and spending time with animals. The Sholay star has been sharing regular videos with his fans and followers.

His garden has some beautiful flowers and Dharmendra felt that watering the plants was ‘good exercise.’

With love ❤️ to you all . Be happy healthy and strong 👍 Social distance , to get rid of korona faster. please please please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O78EwYH3Fc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 5, 2020

He also loves to take a walk around and enjoy the flight of the birds, or sit in the verandah, sip a cup of tea and recite poems to the birds.

Dear friends, hope not boring 🥱 you. .... pic.twitter.com/CrW5WEHmku — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 7, 2020

Guzarti .... haseen .....har shaam....ki ....raat ....udaas....kiyon guzarti hai...... pic.twitter.com/dvRffpBlMg — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 10, 2020

Dharmendra expresing love to his ‘darling’, his cow, by feeding her and sharing a fun-filled converation is another highlight of this phase.

Extremely happy, with these beautiful people . Love, is world,s best language .🙏 love ❤️ you all . Thanks, for your loving response 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xnlsvhkDvz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 9, 2020

Hum insaan, pad likh kar bhi aise nehin ho sakte 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4HFAsahADw — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 11, 2020



The delight when bananas and vegetables are grown is evident on Dharmendra's face, and he shares how the fruits can be found at the market, but there was a different experience with one’s own frutis, and quipped how he planned to grow a Dharmendra stall.

With love ❤️ take care . pic.twitter.com/x4d6jLktWP — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 19, 2020

Film shootings se zayada nasha 🥂 aa raha hai, Dhrti puttra 👩‍🌾 Dharam ko yahan 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏love you all for your loving 🥰 response 🥦🥦🥦🥦🍋🍋🍋. Take care👋 pic.twitter.com/KZ6X0L9YDK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 22, 2020

Be it riding the tractor or sharing how food was being cooked in a wooden stove, there were some other interesting moments of his farm life.

For real flavor of food , I am using wood stove these days..... isspar bane khane ka apna hi zaiqa hai.... pic.twitter.com/iRD7o4GrU3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 8, 2020

The best part is that most of his videos start with ‘dear friends’ and end with words like ‘love you’ and sending a flying kiss.

Earlier, Dharmendra had also expressed his support and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 by coming out with a flame along with his staff.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was seen in a cameo in his Sholay director Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch this year.

