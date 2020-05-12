Last Updated:

From Growing Vegetables & Gardening To Loving Animals, Dharmendra Enjoying Village Life

From growing vegetables, gardening to loving animals, Dharmendra is enjoying village life at his farmhouse in the lockdown. The actor shared videos on Twitter.

From growing vegetables, gardening to loving animals, Dharmendra enjoying village life

Amid the lockdown, one has been able to see the visuals of some of the celebrity farmhouses. Salman Khan is currently living at his farmhouse, and not just the presence of numerous stars there, but even shootings of songs have been making headlines. Prakash Raj too helped people by hosting some at his farm during the lockdown and getting emotional while sending them back.

However, a star who has been sharing moments of the farm life even before the lockdown has been Dharmendra. Not much has changed for the veteran in recent days and the routine seems to be the same.

The actor has been enjoying his time, by farming, gardening and spending time with animals. The Sholay star has been sharing regular videos with his fans and followers.

His garden has some beautiful flowers and Dharmendra felt that watering the plants was ‘good exercise.’

Watch the video

He also loves to take a walk around and enjoy the flight of the birds, or sit in the verandah, sip a cup of tea and recite poems to the birds.

Dharmendra expresing love to his ‘darling’, his cow, by feeding her and sharing a fun-filled converation is another highlight of this phase. 


The delight when bananas and vegetables are grown is evident on Dharmendra's face, and he shares how the fruits can be found at the market, but there was a different experience with one’s own frutis, and quipped how he planned to grow a Dharmendra stall.

Be it riding the tractor or sharing how food was being cooked in a wooden stove, there were some other interesting moments of his farm life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

The best part is that most of his videos start with ‘dear friends’ and end with words like ‘love you’ and sending a flying kiss.

Earlier, Dharmendra had also expressed his support and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 by coming out with a flame along with his staff.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was seen in a cameo in his Sholay director Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch this year.

