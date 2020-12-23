Russian, Chinese Bomber Planes Fly Over Asia-Pacific During Joint Drill

In what is being seen as a blatant display of power, multiple Russian and Chinese bombers flew over the western Pacific region on Tuesday, December 22. According to a statement by the Russian defence ministry, the second joint air patrol included two Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers. A video of the fighter planes flying over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea was later shared by the ministry on Twitter with #RussiaChina.

Aerospace Forces of Russia and China conducted the second joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region #RussianArmy #AerospaceForces #RussiaChina pic.twitter.com/SYCxcLYksV — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) December 22, 2020

'Not aimed at third country'

Moscow has been strengthening ties with Beijing over months with both nations conducting joint military drills. Describing the recent military drill, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that it was aimed at "developing and deepening the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increasing the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expanding their ability for joint action and strengthening strategic stability." The ministry also clarified that the patrol flight was a regular drill and wasn’t aimed at any third country.

Previously in July, both the nations carried out their first long-range joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. The drill triggered strong protests in Japan and the aircraft were met with warning shots from the South Korean jets. While troops have jointly engaged in drills, this marked the first joint air force drill by both countries.

While Russia and China are bolstering ties, a US Senator has praised the Trump administration's efforts to strengthen strategic ties with India, saying that bolstering the bond between the two countries will send a clear message to "adversaries" like China and Russia.

"Bolstering the bond between the United States and India makes both of our countries safer and sends a clear message to adversaries like China and Russia. I am encouraged by the progress President (Donald) Trump's foreign policy team is making to strengthen this strategic partnership," Senator Kevin Cramer was quoted as saying by PTI.

