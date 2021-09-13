Russian Citizen Wanted In Ukraine Held In Czech Republic, Moscow Calls It 'unacceptable'

The Russian Investigative Committee on 12 September said that it will look into the reasons and legal grounds for the detention of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti at Prague’s international airport. According to Sputnik, Franchetti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine. Following the detention, the Russian Investigative Committee said that the Chair of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a study of the reasons for the detention of the Russian citizen in the Czech Republic.

Bastrykin requested the study about the detention in light of the “unacceptability of abusing international legal accountability mechanisms for political motives”. In a separate statement, Alexander Molokhov, the head of a working group on international legal issues at Crimea's mission under Russian President Vladimir Putin, informed that Franchetti was a participant in the events in Crimea in 2014 that resulted in its reunification with Russia.

Molokhov added, “Today, the famous hero of the Crimean Spring, Alexander Franchetti, was illegally detained at the Prague Airport”. Now, as Kyiv has brought charges against Franchetti, he will be facing deportation to Ukraine. His case will be thoroughly investigated, in cooperation with the Russian foreign ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic said that an officer of the embassy’s consular department was sent to Prague’s international airport to provide all necessary consular assistance. The embassy added that it was in contact with the Czech officials as well as Franchetti’s relatives.

Zelensky says ‘all-out war’ with Russia is a ‘possibility’

Meanwhile, Franchetti’s detention comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moscow that they have not given up on the option of an all-out war with Russia. Speaking at the Yalta security forum in Kyiv on Friday, Zelensky stated that a military operation between the two countries was a "palpable possibility". Zelensky further mentioned that an "all-out war" would be the biggest mistake on Russia's part, reported The Independent.

Zelensky warned that the tensions between the two countries have risen to such an extent that they may not be in a position to return from danger. Furthermore, the Ukrainian President mentioned that the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been escalating to such a level that a "precipice" was emerging between the two neighbouring countries.

