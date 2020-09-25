Russian Cosmonauts Refuse To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Announced By Putin

Russian cosmonauts scheduled to leave Earth for the International Space Station (ISS) this October have said that they will not take the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia. During a live press conference on September 24, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov said that they will not get vaccinated before leaving for space because they follow the mandatory quarantine period and also follow all sanitary rules, adding that the ISS is the "safest place".

The cosmonauts said that they can't decide on getting vaccinated by themselves as they have a team of doctors who will decide after the vaccine is ready, tested, and proved effective for use. The cosmonauts will leave for space on October 14 on Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft from Site No. 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft prime crew members are Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

Russian vaccine

Russia on August 11 announced its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' aptly named after the first artificial satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. The vaccine garnered a lot of criticism over the lack of data provided by the Russian researchers regarding the clinical trials of the drug. Russia had not conducted the final stage of the clinical trials before announcing the vaccine, which was the main concern of the international scientific community. Russia then announced large-scale trials for over 40,000 people to prove that the vaccine is safe and efficient.

Russia had allegedly inoculated some high-profile people with its vaccine including, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and one of the daughters of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

