Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine 'Sputnik V' Touted To Guarantee at Least 6 Months Of Immunity

Russia's zoonotic diseases and flu department head Alexander Ryzhikov on Thursday, September 17 said that the country's COVID-19 vaccine does not provide life-long immunity but guarantees at least 6 months of cover. The Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' has been developed by the Vector research center.

In a live stream on Instagram, Ryzhikov said, “This vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, and this is fine, as we do not introduce any changes [in our system] that will last forever ... We can now say for sure that the immunity created by this vaccine is enough for at least six months”.

Side effects due to Sputnik V

In a separate development earlier, Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko has informed that one in seven volunteers who have received a dose of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine have complained of side effects; including weakness, fever and muscle pain. He told a Russian daily that more than 300 people have already received the 'Sputnik V' vaccine as part of the three-phase trial, adding that 14 percent have complained about their health. According to the minister, the side effects are predicted and usually disappear after a day or a maximum day and a half.

Meanwhile, the results of Phase 1 and 2 trials of the Russain vaccine show no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100 percent of participants, according to the report published in The Lancet medical journal. The final clinical trials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are currently ongoing.

The Russian COVID-19 vaccine was announced as the world’s first coronavirus vaccine by President Vladimir Putin on August 11. As per reports, more than 55,000 people have applied to take part in post-registration trials, following the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers that are currently underway. The first results of the trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

(Image Credits: AP)