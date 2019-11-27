The Debate
The Debate
Russian Cows Get VR Experience To Increase Production Of Milk

Rest of the World News

Russian cows are now experiencing Virtual Reality in order to increase milk production. The cows are shown a calm environment in order to increase the quantity.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russian cows

Technology is now stepping in to help cows produce more milk. A Russian Dairy farm has given it's cows virtual reality headsets to reduce the anxiety of the cows. The VR headsets that have been specially made to fit the cow's heads are used to show them images like a unique summer field simulation program.

Cows now experiencing the virtual world

Citing research, Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food said that there is a direct emotional link between the cow's emotional experience and the cow's milk production. The initial tests have been positive and the emotional mood of the herd has improved as a whole.
The experiments took place at RusMoloko farm in Moscow's Ramensky district. The study also said that it had used examples of dairy farms all over the world they determined that in a calm atmosphere the quantity increases, and sometimes even the quality of the milk improves. The research is still being tested and researchers will first examine the effects of the programme in a long-term study. If the positive results continue the research might possibly be expanded.

Some commenter on the internet even found parallels between this and the movie Matrix. The Matrix is a movie that depicts a dystopian society where the majority of the humans are trapped inside a virtual world without realising it themselves, they are being used for energy.

Published:
