Russian Cows Get VR Experience To Increase Production Of Milk

Technology is now stepping in to help cows produce more milk. A Russian Dairy farm has given it's cows virtual reality headsets to reduce the anxiety of the cows. The VR headsets that have been specially made to fit the cow's heads are used to show them images like a unique summer field simulation program.

Cows now experiencing the virtual world

Citing research, Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food said that there is a direct emotional link between the cow's emotional experience and the cow's milk production. The initial tests have been positive and the emotional mood of the herd has improved as a whole.

The experiments took place at RusMoloko farm in Moscow's Ramensky district. The study also said that it had used examples of dairy farms all over the world they determined that in a calm atmosphere the quantity increases, and sometimes even the quality of the milk improves. The research is still being tested and researchers will first examine the effects of the programme in a long-term study. If the positive results continue the research might possibly be expanded.

At the Moscow Region farm, they put on VR glasses for the cows to help them relax and feel a little happier. The animals in VR are shown a summer field. pic.twitter.com/qXIJ0a3tPE — 🇷🇺Only In Russia 🇷🇺 (@CrazyinRussia) November 25, 2019

Some commenter on the internet even found parallels between this and the movie Matrix. The Matrix is a movie that depicts a dystopian society where the majority of the humans are trapped inside a virtual world without realising it themselves, they are being used for energy.

This is literally the plot of The Matrix...



A Moscow farm has decided to equip its cows with VR glasses in order to relax and feel happier. A calm environment leads to an increase in milk yield, so the cows are given a VR headset displaying summer fields. pic.twitter.com/dqMzEMm49I — ۞ O̶r̶i̶e̶n̶t̶a̶l̶i̶s̶t̶ 𝐏𝙨𝙮𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙮 ۩ (@PsychologyDoc) November 27, 2019

