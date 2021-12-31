Russian FM Lavrov Says Moscow In Talks With US To Normalise Visa Issuance: Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow has repeatedly raised the issue of normalising visa issuance during meetings with the United States. "We constantly discuss the need to normalise the visa-issuing process during our different engagements with the United States at various levels," he told Sputnik news agency. However, he added that Washington is unlikely to relax its visa policy amid deteriorating bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, a US Department of State spokesperson stated that both countries have made progress in recent days on diplomatic visa concerns. "A functioning Embassy is vital to diplomacy, hence, we will continue to work hard to resolve this problem. These are ongoing challenges with which we will continue to work. We have made progress on bilateral problems in recent days, and we expect to keep moving forward," the spokesperson was quoted by Tass news agency as saying. He added that the US approach would be to assist in the restoration of diplomatic missions.

It should be mentioned here that Moscow limited the hiring of Russians and nationals of third countries by US diplomatic missions in retaliation to the anti-Russian measures announced by Washington in April and the expulsion of Russian diplomats. On May 12, the US embassy in Moscow stated that it will cut down the number of consular services, including stopping the review of paperwork for visas not intended for diplomatic travel. The granting of diplomatic visas has also slowed noticeably. The US embassy in Russia has been working with 120 workers since August 1, the lowest number in five years.

Russia likely to hold talks with US on Jan 10

Amid deteriorating relations between both countries, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called for the inclusion of the military in the forthcoming meeting with the United States. The talks between the two countries regarding security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine are expected to take place on January 10, reported Sputnik. During the talks, the sides are likely to review the security guarantee recommendations issued by Moscow earlier this month. On December 17, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented a draft proposal on security guarantee between Russia and the United States, as well as to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory.

(Image: AP)