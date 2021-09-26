Russian Foreign Ministry Lambasts US Over Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan At UNGA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while speaking at a press conference in New York, slammed the United States for their hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He said that the US and the UK had left the country without pondering over the aftermath of their action, resulting in the killing of over 200 Afghans in a bomb blast. Also, the top diplomat criticised the US troops for leaving a huge amount of military equipment in the already war-ravaged country. It is worth noting the Russian diplomat was speaking during a press conference hed ere his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"Apparently, we all need to make sure that these weapons are not used for non-constructive purposes", news agency Sputnik quotes Lavrov as saying.

Though he said that no country is in hurry to officially recognise the caretaker government recently formed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, he advocated the "goodwill" of and vision of the Talibani to develop the war-torn country. Further, the top Russian diplomat said that the United States, Russia Pakistan and China are working together to ensure the new Taliban rulers keep their promises. He reiterated that the extremist group would form a genuinely representative government that would make sure the soil of Afghanistan would not be used for spreading extremism against any country in the world.

Taliban does not reflect "the whole gamut of Afghan society": Lavrov

Lavrov maintained that the leaders of China, Russia and Pakistan had recently travelled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to moved to Afghanistan’s capital in order to initiate discussions with the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities”.

By saying “secular authorities”, he was actually pointing former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban. Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect "the whole gamut of Afghan society, ethno-religious and political forces, so we are engaging in contacts, they are ongoing."

Taliban has immensely changed to respect human rights: Russian diplomat

During the wide-ranging press conference before delivering Russia’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the current Taliban government was not the same as they were in 1996 to 2001. According to him, the terror outfit led country has changed tremendously in order to respect human rights including women. However, it seems the minister forgot to address the recent moves that suggest they may returning to more repressive policies, particularly toward women and girls. "What’s most important ... is to ensure that the promises that they have proclaimed publicly to be kept," Lavrov said. "And for us, that is the top priority."

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)