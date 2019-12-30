Russian Leader Thanks Trump For Tip That Prevented Terrorist Attack

Russia on December 29 said that they successfully prevented terrorist attacks which were reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally also thanked his United States counterpart, Donald Trump. According to the international media report, the Federal Security Services (FSB) also detained two Russians on Friday on suspicion of plotting attacks during new year festivities in St Petersburg.

According to a telephonic conversation released by the Russian President, “Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the information transmitted through the channels of US special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia. The two presidents discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism”.

This is, however, not the first time the US helped Russia. According to international reports, two years ago Putin phoned Trump to thank him again for a tip that Russia said had helped prevent a bomb attack on a cathedral in St Petersburg. Russia has also repeatedly been the target of attacks by militant groups including ISIS.

READ: Polish PM Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Lying About Outbreak Of WWII

Putin backs Trump

Diplomatic ties between the US and Russia are fraught over disagreements from Ukraine to Syria, however, Trump and Putin have managed to keep personal ties open even after allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election. Putin has also backed Trump on many occasions. Earlier this month, while attending the annual end-of-year news conference and answering the questions posed by journalists, Putin cast his doubt on global warming to be a 'man-made issue' and backed Trump by further adding that nobody knows the 'origin of climate change'.

READ: Netanyahu 'requests' Putin To Release Issachar Over Phone Call

During the same conference, Putin also clarified his stance in supporting the impeached US President Donald Trump and said that he is accused of 'fabricated reasons'. The Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. However, Putin believes that now when these charges are scheduled to be under trial in the Republican-led Senate, Trump will be acquitted.

READ: President Putin And His Team Win An Ice Hockey Match In Red Square

READ: Putin Says Russia Is Leading World In Hypersonic Weapons