Russian Opposition Figure Alexei Navalny's Bank Accounts Frozen, Moscow Home Seized

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh on Thursday, September 24 said that all his bank accounts have been frozen and his Moscow flat has been seized by authorities. As per BBC reports, Yarmysh claimed that Navalny’s assets were seized while he was in the coma.

On August 20, Alexei Navalny who has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin fell seriously ill while travelling to Russia on a domestic flight. After being flown to Germany for treatment, Navalny's blood samples were found to have traces of a Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

German authorities responsible for treating Navalny are reported to have stated that French and Swedish laboratories have confirmed that he was poisoned. Meanwhile, Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny’s illness.

Navalny's assets seized

As per a video posted by Yarmysh on Twitter, Navalny’s assets were seized in connection to a case his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was fighting against Moscow Schoolchild catering company which is owned by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Navalny has recently been discharged from the hospital in Germany after having spent just over a month there.

Navalny to stay in Germany ‘for now’

Navalny's spokesperson has stated that the Russian opposition figure intends to stay in Germany 'for now’. As per a statement by the Charité hospital, the Russian opposition figure’s condition has improved significantly after coming out of the medically induced coma. The hospital also added that given the improvement in Navalny’s condition, a full recovery was possible for him.

Last week, Navalny's team said that the politician was poisoned at his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk and not at the airport as suspected earlier. The team informed that they have collected everything they could from the hotel room on the day he fell sick and sent it to Germany for investigation. As per reports, traces of Novichok agent were discovered on bottles collected from Navalny's room.

