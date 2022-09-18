Russian Politicians Seeking Impeachment Of Putin Amid Loss Of Lives & Debacle In Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine marked more than 200 days and Ukrainian troops reclaimed several key regions of the country, Russian politicians are now voicing their concern against their President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Kyiv. According to two local politicians who are taking a stand against him, the back-to-back defeat of Russian forces in Ukraine is now manufacturing opposition parties stronger. While speaking to CNN, Dmitry Palyuga, a local politician in St Petersburg, Putin's hometown, called for the impeachment of the President and said both liberal groups and pro-war groups have the same goal.

"There is a point where both liberal groups of people and pro-war groups of people can have the same goal. The goal can be for Putin to resign," said Palyuga.

Palyuga said he is getting more support from liberals after the Russian forces failed in their mission and the loss Moscow has been suffering since the onset of the "special military operation". "The Russian army is being destroyed right now. So, we lose people, we lose weapons and we'll lose our ability to defend. Even Russian propaganda cannot hide that the Russian army is being defeated in Ukraine," he said. Palyuga voiced concern that opposing Putin in Moscow is both difficult and dangerous and recalled how his vocal critics were attacked brutally in the last few years. Notably, opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who had raised questions about Putin's policies, was first poisoned and then imprisoned. Another political opponent, Boris Nemtsov, was shot in the back by hitmen who have not revealed who sent them.

Putin's closest ally now questions Russian army and leadership

It is worth mentioning the critical remark came as Ukrainian forces claimed they regained the southern region of Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces in the opening days of the Moscow-Kyiv war. On Saturday, September 10, Ukraine claimed it launched another, highly effective offensive in the northeast, near Kharkiv, resulting in the Russian forces fleeing the region leaving the arms and ammunition in the battleground. This prompted other top allies of Putin to speak against him. Even his closest ally, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed leader of Chechnya, questioned the Russian army over the recent advances claimed by the Ukrainian forces.

According to Kadyrov, Putin might not be aware of the real state of affairs. "They have made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions," Kadyrov said in an audio message posted to his Telegram channel. The Russian debacle has provoked outrage among Russian military bloggers and patriotic commentators and criticised Putin for failing to mobilize more forces and take stronger action against Ukraine. Calling the situation "astounding", Kadyrov said if the Russian forces will not change their strategies in the war, he will be forced to speak to the defence ministry and the leadership.

Image: AP