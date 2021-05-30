Russian President Putin & Belarusian Counterpart Discuss Economic Trade, COVID-19 Impact

During their meeting in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed economic cooperation, particularly trade and the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday, May 29, said, "There were mainly two major topics, namely the further development of the trade and economic cooperation of Russia and Belarus as well as the fight against the pandemic."

Putin, Lukashenko discuss economic ties

According to a Kremlin official, the leaders met informally on Friday, May 27, before holding a formal meeting on Saturday. According to reports, the two-day summit between Putin and Lukashenko took place while the European Union and the United States condemned Belarus for deploying a fake bomb threat to force a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk. Belarusian authorities escorted the plane down with a fighter jet before detaining journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian partner Sofia Sapega. Both are in prison on charges of instigating disturbances. Protasevich faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Several European countries have put flight bans on Belarusian airlines, while the United States has said that complete blocking measures against nine state-owned Belarusian enterprises will take effect on June 3. Washington also stated it was working with the EU on a list of targeted penalties on Lukashenko's administration officials. According to a Kremlin spokeswoman, Putin and Lukashenko have directed their respective transport ministries to manage all issues of air communication.

Belarus flight diversion incident

The Kremlin spokesman noted, "The transport ministries of the two countries - Russia and Belarus - are instructed to organize all the aspects of air communication, including with regard to the upcoming holiday period and with regard to a large number of Belarusians, who want to come to Russia's Black Sea coast, and, what is important, with regard to the fact that a large number of Belarusians have to somehow return to their homeland."

Meanwhile, the international community has strongly criticized Belarus's government, led by Alexander Lukashenko, for forcing an airplane to land in Minsk and detaining journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was on board. Massive rallies have erupted across Europe in the midst of the crisis, calling for the journalist's release.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: AP