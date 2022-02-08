Last Updated:

Russian President Putin Claims NATO Arming Ukraine With Weapons Amid Border Tussle

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations have continued to push weaponry into Ukraine

Russian President Putin

Image: AP


Following the Russian-French talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations have continued to push weaponry into Ukraine. During a press conference, after discussing issues with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Putin said, “NATO member countries continue to pump up Ukraine with modern types of weapons, allocate significant financial resources for the modernization of the Ukrainian army. They send military specialists and instructors," ANI. 

Almost after six hours of discussion, Putin claimed that both the presidents have talked about everything. Further, the Russian president said Kyiv is ignoring all options for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Donbas, and he drew Macron's attention to Ukraine's refusal to comply with the Minsk accords “in the Normandy format”, including those made at the summits.  

At the conference, Russian President Putin said, “In my opinion, it is obvious to everyone that the current authorities in Kyiv have set a course to dismantle the Minsk agreements. There is no progress on such fundamental issues as constitutional reform, amnesty, local elections, legal aspects of the special status of Donbas,” ANI reported.  

Putin expects that Macron would discuss the issues in Ukraine

Further, Putin voiced his expectation that Macron would address and discuss the issues in Ukraine which were highlighted during the Russian-French meeting to guarantee peace and stability in Europe within the Ukrainian settlement. He also stated that a number of Macron's suggestions, proposals might be utilised as a foundation for future steps on Ukraine. 

Russian President Putin predicts that French President Macron will have a "hard time" negotiating with Ukraine's government on Tuesday in Kyiv. He went on to say that both the presidents have agreed that following the talks, they would contact Ukraine's leaders and seek some type of response "on what the Ukrainian leadership today considers acceptable for itself, what is unacceptable, how it is going to move." 

Putin stated that they will continue to phone each other following Macron's trip to Kyiv. Moreover, in recent days, Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have had multiple telephone conversations as Russia has gathered over 100,000 Troops near Ukraine border. Meanwhile, Macron will go to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP) 

