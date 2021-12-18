Russian President Putin Gives Pope Birthday Call, Lauds His Presence In Global Affairs

As Pope Francis celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the pontiff on the special occasion by calling him and further complimenting his efforts in enhancing ties between the Vatican and Russia. According to the statement from Kremlin, Putin and the Pope have agreed to continue collaborative efforts to safeguard key spiritual and humanitarian principles as well as the significance of constructive inter-religious communication.

Further, Putin lauded the pontiff's strong worldwide authority and “his big personal contribution to the development of ties between Russia and the Vatican,” AP reported. The call came after Pope Francis asserted earlier this month that he had been planning a second potential meeting with the chief of the Russian Orthodox Church, following their meeting in Cuba in 2016 which is considered to be the first meeting between the two faith leaders.

Furthermore, Pope Francis stated that he has planned to meet with a Russian church ambassador next week to discuss "a possible meeting" with Patriarch Kirill. Kirill is scheduled to tour in the next weeks, and Francis stated that he was willing to travel to Moscow even though diplomatic formalities are still not in place.

Pope Francis offered prayers amid the Russia-Ukraine border conflict

Meanwhile, in addition to this, on December 12, Pope Francis prayed for Ukraine amid the ongoing border conflict, during his speech from the window overlooking St Peter's Square. The pope told the faithful that he hoped "tensions" in Ukraine would be addressed and resolved through serious international conversation and not with weapons.

For over a month now, Russian troops have been gathering near Ukraine's border, causing concern among the global community that this may be the start of a possible invasion. "Arms are not the way," Francis stated emphatically. "This Christmas, may the Lord bring peace to Ukraine," as per AP. Furthermore, on the same day, the pontiff also expressed his condolences to the victims of the recent tornadoes and extreme weather that wreaked havoc in Kentucky and the United States Midwest, with officials reporting 22 deaths and warning that the ultimate toll might approach 100.

(Image: AP)