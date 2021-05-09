Russian President Putin Reviews Military Power Amid Escalating Tensions With West: Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, where the country showed off its military power amid escalating tensions with the West. The traditional Victory Day military parade marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat is the country’s most significant holiday, commemorating the Red Army’s military feats and the vast suffering of civilians. It has been reported that over 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians were estimated to have died in the war.

The Victory Day parade featured over 12,000 troops and more than 190 military vehicles traversing the square, ranging from the renowned WWII-era T-34 tank to hulking eight-axle Yars mobile ICBM launchers, reported AP. As per RIA Novosti, Putin arrived at the stands on Red Square, accompanied by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and shook hands with the veterans. WATCH:

Russia's escalating tensions with the West

In his address on the occasion of WWII Victory Day, Putin said that Russia consistently defends international law and it will "firmly" defend its national interests. From conflicts with Ukraine and the situation of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Putin has been criticised over a range of issues when it comes to relations with the West. The United States has even accused Russia of hacking and interference in elections.

Moscow has also been accused of conducting massive military exercises and amassing more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. Russia, however, shrugged off the build-up as training exercises in response to "threatening" actions from NATO and after international criticism, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called a number of units in the area back to their bases. However, there have been calls for a full withdrawal of forces b the Western countries.

This year's Victory Day parade comes as the ruling United Russia party faces parliamentary elections in September. However, in the month of April, Putin signed a law that will allow him to run for the presidency twice more in his lifetime, potentially keeping him in office until 2036. Since he assumed the presidency in 2000, after the resignation of his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, Putin has been Russia's most powerful politician.

