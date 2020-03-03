Russian President Vladimir Putin Proposes Ban On Same-sex Marriage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly proposed a ban on same-sex marriage by codifying the notion that marriage is “between a man and a woman”. The latest proposal reflects Putin’s alignment with the Russian Orthodox Church and distancing Russia from the liberal western values.

Russian political system has long been against same-sex marriages and homosexuality was even criminal till 1993 and was considered mental illness till 1999. Putin had also signed a federal law in 2013 which criminalised “public promotion” of homosexuality. While the Russian President has claimed in the past that he is not against homosexuality but added that gender fluidity is against Russian “traditional” values.

The proposal is the part of the sweeping constitutional amendments which would apparently strengthen the grip of Putin over Russian politics after quitting presidency in 2024. Putin’s suggestions were followed by the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev from the Prime Minister’s post and of the Russian government.

A day later, the Russian President held a meeting with members of the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution. After Putin signed the executive order on the changes to the composition of the Security Council of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, a lesser-known face, was appointed as the Prime Minister.

Immunity from criminal prosecution

Russia’s parliamentary working group is also mulling over the proposal of making former Presidents immune from criminal prosecution. The working group is assessing several proposals after President Vladimir Putin suggested sweeping constitutional reforms that would shift some powers away towards the parliament.

Pavel Krashennikov, the group's co-chair, reportedly confirmed that they have the proposal of former Presidents getting immunity from criminal prosecution. The working group comprises 75 politicians, legislators, scholars and public figures, approved after presidential instruction.

Krashennikov had earlier hinted that Russian Presidents could be made senators for life after the end of their term. The move will eventually shield them from criminal prosecution since the members of lower and upper houses are immune from it under the state law.

Several other proposals have been put forward by the group including change in Putin’s job description from the head of the state to Supreme Ruler. The proposed changes will first be approved by the lower house in two further votes and then move to the upper house for its approval. It will be finally reviewed by regional parliaments and then signed by Putin.

(With agency inputs)