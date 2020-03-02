Russia Reports One More Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In The Country

Russia has reported one more confirmed case of the coronavirus as the global cases surpass 88,000 killing at least 3000, with vast majority of cases in mainland China. The Russian national who contracted the COVID-19 returned from Italy late February, Russia’s health ministry confirmed in the international media report. The 29-year-old man named David Berov is a resident of Moscow and is the first Russian case of coronavirus detected within the country.

According to the reports, Russia has stepped up the containment measures and has sealed the entry points along the 4,200 km border with China. It has also imposed travel restrictions on the Chinese nationals from entering the country and has sought to isolate and send its returning citizen on mandatory quarantine. Russia’s first three citizens contracted the novel coronavirus onboard the quarantined vessel Diamond Princess docked off the coast in Yokohama, south of Japan, after a Hong Conger tested positive to the strain of coronavirus.

Iranians and South Koreans banned

The Russian government temporarily banned Iranians and South Koreans from entering Russia and said in the media reports that the restriction was placed because the cases in these countries were rapidly soaring outside mainland China. Moscow authorities deported at least 88 foreign nationals who violated the quarantine measures imposed by the Russian government as a health safety precaution to stem the infection cases, Moscow’s deputy mayor confirmed in a report. The ministry also suspended visa issuance services for the Iranian and South Korean nationals.

Transport Ministry confirmed in the media reports that Russia is going to suspend train services to the southern French city of Nice from Moscow which will be applicable March 4 onwards. It said that the suspension is a part of a wider measure to stem the coronavirus spread in Russia until further notice. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told the media that Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency has recommended all national tour operators to suspend services to Italy, South Korea, and Iran.

