Russian Sisters Reunited 78-years After Being Separated During World War II

78 years after World War II, two Russian sisters have been reunited after they were separated by the turmoil. According to media reports, the two sisters were reunited after the older sister Rozalina appeared on a television show that looks for family members separated by the war. Police tracked down Rozalina after the daughter of her younger sister Yulia asked for police help to trace her aunt. Police found Rozalina after they found out that she had appeared on a TV show.

Read: World War Drama '1917' Surprise Winner, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix Top In Acting Categories

The emotional reunion

Both the sisters lived in Stalingrad, the city now known as Volgograd that saw one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. They were separated as teenagers when authorities evacuated the city in 1942 to escape the forwarding German army. The footage of the reunion was shared by the interior ministry in which Rozalina and Yulia can be seen hugging each other while their family shedding tears in the background.

Read: World Leaders Commemorate The Centenary Of World War 1; VP Venkaiah Naidu Represents India

Sisters lost in the battle of Stalingrad reunite after 78 years



Details: https://t.co/1DKjEm27LI pic.twitter.com/DgPPgud6Mf — RT (@RT_com) February 6, 2020

94-year-old Rozalina while talking to the media said that she was always searching for her younger sister and that she knew she would find her someday. As per reports, the 92-year-old Yulia was evacuated with her mother to the city of Penza some 500 kilometres to the north, while older sister Rozalina was evacuated with fellow factory workers to the industrial city of Chelyabinsk some 1,400 kilometres to the northeast in the Urals.

Read: California Couple 'adopts' 93-year-old World War II Veteran After Wildfire Swept Away His Home

The battle of Stalingrad was the largest confrontation of World War II where Germany and its allies fought to take control of the city in southern Russia. The battle remains the largest and the bloodiest battle in the history of warfare as an estimated 2 million military personnel were either killed, wounded or captured. The battle resulted in Soviet victory after Axis forces in Stalingrad had exhausted their food and ammunition.

Read: WATCH | 'Midway' Trailer: Nick Jonas Joins Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, And Patrick Wilson, In The World War II Film